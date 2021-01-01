FOOD
Manna London prides itself as one of London’s leading VEGAN, PLANT and ORGANIC-based restaurants offering a comfortable and relaxed dining experience.
Our entire menu and drinks offerings are Vegan-friendly, and we aim to cater for all allergies and dietary concerns with a delightful menu to match. Our range of cocktails and mocktails, protein and health drinks (including our non-alcoholic range) simply add to the total vegan experience we are offering our customers for lunch bites or evening dining.
Our menus rotate to reflect UK seasons and various cuisines. Also enjoy the relaxing and vibrant atmosphere of our weekend Brunch offers... BRUNCH SAMPLE MENU
FROM THE DELI
Our online shopping experience offers you the best of vegan delights. Please ORDER ONLINE here for pickup at Manna restaurant at a convenient day and time. Alternatively request to be sent as a gift once your order is finalised.
Take a look at our sample menus... SWEET or SAVOURY
Serving the health-conscious of Primrose Hill for almost 50 years... which inspires a certain confidence
“ providing the innovation and inspiration that is hoped for in vegetarian/vegan restaurants. ”
OPENING HOURS
Below are the delicatessen opening times - please get in touch to find out about our restaurant in-dining opening hours Call us on 07788 835892 | Email us at manna@mannalondon.co.uk
MON
CLOSED
TUE
CLOSED
WED
12:00 PM TO 5:00 PM
THU
12:00 PM TO 5:00 PM
FRI
12:00 PM TO 5:00 PM
SAT
12:00 PM TO 5:00 PM
SUN
12:00 PM TO 5:00 PM