FOOD

Manna London prides itself as one of London’s leading VEGAN, PLANT and ORGANIC-based restaurants offering a comfortable and relaxed dining experience.

Our entire menu and drinks offerings are Vegan-friendly, and we aim to cater for all allergies and dietary concerns with a delightful menu to match. Our range of cocktails and mocktails, protein and health drinks (including our non-alcoholic range) simply add to the total vegan experience we are offering our customers for lunch bites or evening dining.

Our menus rotate to reflect UK seasons and various cuisines. Also enjoy the relaxing and vibrant atmosphere of our weekend Brunch offers... BRUNCH SAMPLE MENU

FROM THE DELI

Our online shopping experience offers you the best of vegan delights. Please ORDER ONLINE here for pickup at Manna restaurant at a convenient day and time. Alternatively request to be sent as a gift once your order is finalised.

Take a look at our sample menus... SWEET or SAVOURY